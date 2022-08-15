Last month’s performance of -61.40% for Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) is certainly impressive

On August 12, 2022, Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) opened at $0.43, lower -10.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.46 and dropped to $0.40 before settling in for the closing price of $0.46. Price fluctuations for EVFM have ranged from $0.28 to $14.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 25.70% at the time writing. With a float of $43.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.71 million.

In an organization with 119 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.37, operating margin of -2023.30, and the pretax margin is -2488.78.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 4.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 49,702. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 141,000 shares at a rate of $0.35, taking the stock ownership to the 236,722 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 40,594 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $15,020. This insider now owns 480,982 shares in total.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$3) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -2488.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -18.97, a number that is poised to hit -1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 22.24 million. That was better than the volume of 14.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s (EVFM) raw stochastic average was set at 2.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 169.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 288.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7275, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.3346. However, in the short run, Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4503. Second resistance stands at $0.4877. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5153. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3853, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3577. The third support level lies at $0.3203 if the price breaches the second support level.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) Key Stats

There are currently 12,154K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.88 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,240 K according to its annual income of -205,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,250 K and its income totaled -31,890 K.