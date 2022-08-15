Last month’s performance of 69.40% for Asana Inc. (ASAN) is certainly impressive

On August 12, 2022, Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) opened at $27.71, higher 4.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.62 and dropped to $27.2109 before settling in for the closing price of $27.29. Price fluctuations for ASAN have ranged from $16.19 to $145.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -24.70% at the time writing. With a float of $72.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $189.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1666 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.72, operating margin of -70.07, and the pretax margin is -75.34.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Asana Inc. is 23.60%, while institutional ownership is 56.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 58,295. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,203 shares at a rate of $18.20, taking the stock ownership to the 609,276 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s GC, Corporate Secretary sold 1,249 for $18.20, making the entire transaction worth $22,732. This insider now owns 170,629 shares in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -76.19 while generating a return on equity of -301.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Asana Inc. (ASAN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) saw its 5-day average volume 3.13 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.94.

During the past 100 days, Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) raw stochastic average was set at 39.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.98 in the near term. At $29.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.69. The third support level lies at $26.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Key Stats

There are currently 190,259K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 378,440 K according to its annual income of -288,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 120,650 K and its income totaled -98,870 K.