LAZR (Luminar Technologies Inc.) climbed 9.14 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) kicked off on August 12, 2022, at the price of $10.36, up 9.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.345 and dropped to $10.01 before settling in for the closing price of $10.07. Over the past 52 weeks, LAZR has traded in a range of $5.61-$23.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 73.00%. With a float of $225.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $352.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -44.29, operating margin of -704.52, and the pretax margin is -781.83.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Luminar Technologies Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 47.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 269,918. In this transaction Chairperson, President & CEO of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $10.80, taking the stock ownership to the 930,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s Chairperson, President & CEO bought 50,000 for $9.98, making the entire transaction worth $499,105. This insider now owns 905,000 shares in total.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -745.01 while generating a return on equity of -137.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (LAZR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 97.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.0 million, its volume of 10.28 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (LAZR) raw stochastic average was set at 48.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.55 in the near term. At $12.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.88.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.60 billion has total of 349,615K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 31,940 K in contrast with the sum of -237,990 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,860 K and last quarter income was -88,330 K.