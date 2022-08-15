Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Let's look at the key reasons that are pushing Angi Inc. (ANGI) to new highs

On August 12, 2022, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) opened at $5.11, higher 4.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.4899 and dropped to $5.03 before settling in for the closing price of $5.05. Price fluctuations for ANGI have ranged from $3.47 to $14.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 39.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -42.90% at the time writing. With a float of $76.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $502.45 million.

The firm has a total of 5200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.17, operating margin of -3.79, and the pretax margin is -6.08.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Angi Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 25,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 199,941 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 05, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $25,000. This insider now owns 204,941 shares in total.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -4.23 while generating a return on equity of -5.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Angi Inc. (ANGI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Angi Inc. (ANGI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Angi Inc., ANGI], we can find that recorded value of 2.89 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Angi Inc.’s (ANGI) raw stochastic average was set at 63.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.73. The third major resistance level sits at $5.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.58.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) Key Stats

There are currently 502,341K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,685 M according to its annual income of -71,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 436,160 K and its income totaled -33,390 K.

