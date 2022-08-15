Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) to new highs

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) kicked off on August 12, 2022, at the price of $29.60, up 6.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.8143 and dropped to $29.24 before settling in for the closing price of $29.33. Over the past 52 weeks, LAC has traded in a range of $14.94-$41.56.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.30%. With a float of $111.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.52 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 57 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Lithium Americas Corp. is 16.82%, while institutional ownership is 25.53%.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.3. This company achieved a return on equity of -10.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lithium Americas Corp.’s (LAC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 44.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.81 million, its volume of 3.36 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, Lithium Americas Corp.’s (LAC) raw stochastic average was set at 57.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.23 in the near term. At $33.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.08.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.03 billion has total of 134,587K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -38,490 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -16,560 K.