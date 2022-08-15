Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) to new highs

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) stock priced at $9.55, up 5.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.97 and dropped to $9.42 before settling in for the closing price of $9.42. PLTR’s price has ranged from $6.44 to $29.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 58.60%. With a float of $1.74 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.05 billion.

The firm has a total of 3269 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.99, operating margin of -26.66, and the pretax margin is -31.68.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Palantir Technologies Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 33.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 1,163,236. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 105,553 shares at a rate of $11.02, taking the stock ownership to the 1,911,484 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 22, when Company’s insider sold 125,000 for $9.95, making the entire transaction worth $1,243,475. This insider now owns 1,918,506 shares in total.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -33.75 while generating a return on equity of -27.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Palantir Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 74.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Palantir Technologies Inc., PLTR], we can find that recorded value of 61.11 million was better than the volume posted last year of 46.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (PLTR) raw stochastic average was set at 41.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.32. The third major resistance level sits at $10.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.01.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 19.43 billion, the company has a total of 2,064,162K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,542 M while annual income is -520,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 446,360 K while its latest quarter income was -101,380 K.

Newsletter

 

