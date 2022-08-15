Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) posted a 8.60% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On August 12, 2022, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) opened at $7.82, higher 4.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.15 and dropped to $7.715 before settling in for the closing price of $7.76. Price fluctuations for LICY have ranged from $5.87 to $14.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -34.30% at the time writing. With a float of $136.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.97 million.

The firm has a total of 155 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -221.70, operating margin of -431.97, and the pretax margin is -3072.04.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Waste Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is 22.25%, while institutional ownership is 27.30%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -3072.04 while generating a return on equity of -62.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 73.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., LICY], we can find that recorded value of 1.46 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) raw stochastic average was set at 72.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.42. The third major resistance level sits at $8.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.38.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Key Stats

There are currently 169,081K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.36 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,370 K according to its annual income of -226,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,650 K and its income totaled -20,630 K.