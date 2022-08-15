Search
Sana Meer
Lilium N.V. (LILM) kicked off at the price of $3.16: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) stock priced at $2.99, up 7.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.17 and dropped to $2.90 before settling in for the closing price of $2.94. LILM’s price has ranged from $2.16 to $11.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -118.10%. With a float of $70.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 964 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13702.13, operating margin of -616925.53, and the pretax margin is -871231.91.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Lilium N.V. is 65.21%, while institutional ownership is 13.40%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -874544.68 while generating a return on equity of -246.30.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lilium N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18215.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Looking closely at Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.69 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) raw stochastic average was set at 27.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.68. However, in the short run, Lilium N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.25. Second resistance stands at $3.35. The third major resistance level sits at $3.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.71.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 856.11 million, the company has a total of 285,283K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 60 K while annual income is -486,290 K.

