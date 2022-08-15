LPSN (LivePerson Inc.) climbed 4.24 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On August 12, 2022, LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) opened at $13.63, higher 4.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.12 and dropped to $13.45 before settling in for the closing price of $13.43. Price fluctuations for LPSN have ranged from $11.72 to $68.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 16.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -9.90% at the time writing. With a float of $69.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.29 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1540 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.49, operating margin of -19.14, and the pretax margin is -27.12.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of LivePerson Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 91.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 22, was worth 11,334. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 475 shares at a rate of $23.86, taking the stock ownership to the 8,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 12, when Company’s EVP, Policy & General Counsel sold 986 for $25.97, making the entire transaction worth $25,606. This insider now owns 34,232 shares in total.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.49) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -26.61 while generating a return on equity of -42.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -31.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LivePerson Inc. (LPSN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.19 million, its volume of 1.44 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, LivePerson Inc.’s (LPSN) raw stochastic average was set at 15.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.26 in the near term. At $14.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.92.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Key Stats

There are currently 75,012K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.01 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 469,620 K according to its annual income of -124,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 130,200 K and its income totaled -65,360 K.