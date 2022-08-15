Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) average volume reaches $8.69M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.17, plunging -6.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.20 and dropped to $3.91 before settling in for the closing price of $4.28. Within the past 52 weeks, LU’s price has moved between $4.04 and $9.11.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 12.60%. With a float of $674.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.29 billion.

The firm has a total of 92380 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.64, operating margin of +34.57, and the pretax margin is +32.80.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lufax Holding Ltd is 0.57%, while institutional ownership is 15.90%.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.29) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +23.52 while generating a return on equity of 19.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Trading Performance Indicators

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lufax Holding Ltd, LU], we can find that recorded value of 5.81 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 9.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Lufax Holding Ltd’s (LU) raw stochastic average was set at 2.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.33. The third major resistance level sits at $4.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.58.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.79 billion based on 2,285,813K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,584 M and income totals 2,605 M. The company made 2,282 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 438,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.