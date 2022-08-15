Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) 20 Days SMA touches -7.96%: The odds favor the bear

On August 12, 2022, Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) opened at $10.24, lower -10.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.45 and dropped to $10.16 before settling in for the closing price of $12.00. Price fluctuations for MCW have ranged from $10.35 to $21.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -138.20% at the time writing. With a float of $298.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $300.93 million.

The firm has a total of 6750 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Personal Services industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 28, was worth 18,318. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 1,597 shares at a rate of $11.47, taking the stock ownership to the 18,403 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 28, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 34,215 for $11.47, making the entire transaction worth $392,446. This insider now owns 2,838,168 shares in total.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -43.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 76.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mister Car Wash Inc., MCW], we can find that recorded value of 2.28 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Mister Car Wash Inc.’s (MCW) raw stochastic average was set at 10.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.09. The third major resistance level sits at $12.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.86.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) Key Stats

There are currently 302,272K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.63 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 758,360 K according to its annual income of -22,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 219,420 K and its income totaled 35,490 K.