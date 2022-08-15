Search
Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) posted a -2.35% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

August 12, 2022, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) trading session started at the price of $0.81, that was 1.82% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.86 and dropped to $0.7825 before settling in for the closing price of $0.82. A 52-week range for MULN has been $0.52 – $15.90.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -536.60%.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 44 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 2.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 391,965. In this transaction CEO, President of this company sold 350,000 shares at a rate of $1.12, taking the stock ownership to the 7,411,066 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s CEO, President sold 150,000 for $1.10, making the entire transaction worth $165,255. This insider now owns 7,761,066 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -536.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.33

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 84.29 million, its volume of 64.16 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0895, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2712. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8684 in the near term. At $0.9029, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9459. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7909, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7479. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7134.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

There are 332,443K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 390.90 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -36,460 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -32,573 K.

