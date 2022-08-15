Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 23,740 K

A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) stock priced at $5.44, up 9.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.945 and dropped to $5.435 before settling in for the closing price of $5.36. NVTS’s price has ranged from $3.51 to $22.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -701.60%. With a float of $86.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.54 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 162 workers is very important to gauge.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 33.10%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -701.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 20.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)

The latest stats from [Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, NVTS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.99 million was inferior to 1.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) raw stochastic average was set at 31.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.26. The third major resistance level sits at $6.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.05.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 663.03 million, the company has a total of 123,691K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 23,740 K while annual income is -152,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,740 K while its latest quarter income was 79,790 K.