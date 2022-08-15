Search
Steve Mayer
No matter how cynical the overall market is Agenus Inc. (AGEN) performance over the last week is recorded 12.08%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) kicked off on August 12, 2022, at the price of $2.73, up 11.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.045 and dropped to $2.67 before settling in for the closing price of $2.67. Over the past 52 weeks, AGEN has traded in a range of $1.25-$6.79.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 67.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 90.00%. With a float of $230.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $277.03 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 441 workers is very important to gauge.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Agenus Inc. is 10.10%, while institutional ownership is 52.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06, was worth 118,346. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 38,679 shares at a rate of $3.06, taking the stock ownership to the 61,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 19, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,400,000 for $12.00, making the entire transaction worth $16,800,000. This insider now owns 20,881,000 shares in total.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Agenus Inc.’s (AGEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

The latest stats from [Agenus Inc., AGEN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.2 million was superior to 4.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Agenus Inc.’s (AGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 95.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.27. The third major resistance level sits at $3.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.37.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 721.59 million has total of 283,163K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 295,670 K in contrast with the sum of -23,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 25,940 K and last quarter income was -48,330 K.

