Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) performance over the last week is recorded 1.32%

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) stock priced at $0.5799, up 17.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.75 and dropped to $0.5333 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. BRDS’s price has ranged from $0.40 to $11.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.40%. With a float of $232.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.82 million.

The firm has a total of 572 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.84, operating margin of -107.21, and the pretax margin is -95.60.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. The insider ownership of Bird Global Inc. is 12.90%, while institutional ownership is 54.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 22,818. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 40,747 shares at a rate of $0.56, taking the stock ownership to the 3,324,476 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Chief Vehicle Officer sold 42,337 for $0.56, making the entire transaction worth $23,709. This insider now owns 2,765,635 shares in total.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -103.28 while generating a return on equity of -132.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bird Global Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bird Global Inc. (BRDS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bird Global Inc., BRDS], we can find that recorded value of 3.7 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Bird Global Inc.’s (BRDS) raw stochastic average was set at 9.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7413. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8540. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9580. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5246, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4206. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3079.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 160.59 million, the company has a total of 278,768K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 205,140 K while annual income is -196,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 37,980 K while its latest quarter income was 10,350 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Sana Meer -
Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.95, plunging -7.40% from the previous trading...
Read more

57.66% percent quarterly performance for Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
August 12, 2022, Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) trading session started at the price of $154.52, that was 4.70% jump from the session before....
Read more

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) is -76.51% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
On August 12, 2022, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) opened at $0.3718, higher 7.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW