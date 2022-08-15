No matter how cynical the overall market is, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) performance over the last week is recorded 17.50%

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) kicked off on August 12, 2022, at the price of $16.97, up 13.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.11 and dropped to $16.63 before settling in for the closing price of $16.69. Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has traded in a range of $8.50-$28.72.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -18.10%.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1436 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.30, operating margin of -110.14, and the pretax margin is -56.09.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 55.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 64,523. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,300 shares at a rate of $15.01, taking the stock ownership to the 3,985 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s Director sold 4,300 for $15.01, making the entire transaction worth $64,524. This insider now owns 24,162 shares in total.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -54.87 while generating a return on equity of -48.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

Looking closely at ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), its last 5-days average volume was 12.43 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 9.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) raw stochastic average was set at 83.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.48. However, in the short run, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.78. Second resistance stands at $20.68. The third major resistance level sits at $22.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.82.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.62 billion has total of 337,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 241,010 K in contrast with the sum of -132,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 81,630 K and last quarter income was -89,270 K.