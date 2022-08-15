Search
Sana Meer
No matter how cynical the overall market is, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) performance over the last week is recorded -26.86%

Analyst Insights

August 12, 2022, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) trading session started at the price of $0.2898, that was -5.85% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2898 and dropped to $0.2631 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. A 52-week range for EJH has been $0.25 – $4.60.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.90%. With a float of $11.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.58 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 523 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.17, operating margin of +12.16, and the pretax margin is +13.52.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 65.16%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +8.60 while generating a return on equity of 13.20.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.87 million, its volume of 3.57 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 2.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3146, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9382. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2859 in the near term. At $0.3012, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3126. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2592, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2478. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2325.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

There are 42,508K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.68 million. As of now, sales total 74,530 K while income totals 6,410 K.

