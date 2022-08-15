Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) performance over the last week is recorded 69.57%

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.6405, soaring 41.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.09 and dropped to $0.63 before settling in for the closing price of $0.63. Within the past 52 weeks, GOCO’s price has moved between $0.51 and $6.65.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -908.20%. With a float of $63.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $321.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5448 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.62, operating margin of -9.68, and the pretax margin is -50.28.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance Brokers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GoHealth Inc. is 13.40%, while institutional ownership is 71.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 1,939,270. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 530,000 shares at a rate of $3.66, taking the stock ownership to the 807,300 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Chief Strategy Officer bought 530,000 for $3.66, making the entire transaction worth $1,939,270. This insider now owns 807,300 shares in total.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -17.82 while generating a return on equity of -51.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -908.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) Trading Performance Indicators

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GoHealth Inc. (GOCO)

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) saw its 5-day average volume 3.83 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, GoHealth Inc.’s (GOCO) raw stochastic average was set at 33.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 159.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 114.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6037, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9080. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1159 in the near term. At $1.3330, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5759. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6559, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4130. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1959.

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 203.47 million based on 321,006K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,062 M and income totals -189,360 K. The company made 270,590 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,480 K in sales during its previous quarter.

