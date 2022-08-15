No matter how cynical the overall market is, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) performance over the last week is recorded 15.01%

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.5853, soaring 1.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.595 and dropped to $0.5305 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. Within the past 52 weeks, HSDT’s price has moved between $0.45 and $15.68.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 70.50%. With a float of $3.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.78 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.60, operating margin of -3472.03, and the pretax margin is -3473.56.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 28.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 17, was worth 26,789. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 5,100 shares at a rate of $5.25, taking the stock ownership to the 53,779 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 17, when Company’s CFO and Treasurer bought 3,000 for $5.31, making the entire transaction worth $15,929. This insider now owns 3,937 shares in total.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1.13) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3473.56 while generating a return on equity of -239.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Trading Performance Indicators

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.05, a number that is poised to hit -1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.19 million, its volume of 7.25 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s (HSDT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 539.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 248.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2623, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.9049. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5865 in the near term. At $0.6230, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6510. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5220, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4940. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4575.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.10 million based on 3,798K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 520 K and income totals -18,130 K. The company made 190 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,350 K in sales during its previous quarter.