No matter how cynical the overall market is, Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) performance over the last week is recorded 8.66%

On August 12, 2022, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) opened at $7.27, higher 4.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.63 and dropped to $7.12 before settling in for the closing price of $7.22. Price fluctuations for HIMX have ranged from $6.18 to $16.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 819.10% at the time writing. With a float of $125.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.09 million.

The firm has a total of 2083 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Himax Technologies Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 819.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Himax Technologies Inc., HIMX], we can find that recorded value of 3.01 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Himax Technologies Inc.’s (HIMX) raw stochastic average was set at 21.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.94. The third major resistance level sits at $8.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.71.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Key Stats

There are currently 174,299K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,547 M according to its annual income of 436,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 412,810 K and its income totaled 115,870 K.