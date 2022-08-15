No matter how cynical the overall market is XL Fleet Corp. (XL) performance over the last week is recorded 0.00%

A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) stock priced at $1.34, up 6.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.41 and dropped to $1.31 before settling in for the closing price of $1.31. XL’s price has ranged from $1.07 to $7.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 127.00%. With a float of $93.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 177 employees.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of XL Fleet Corp. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 29.80%.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are XL Fleet Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 27.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of XL Fleet Corp. (XL)

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, XL Fleet Corp.’s (XL) raw stochastic average was set at 25.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2968, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3580. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4367 in the near term. At $1.4733, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2733. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2367.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 186.70 million, the company has a total of 141,410K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,600 K while annual income is 28,790 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,760 K while its latest quarter income was -16,080 K.