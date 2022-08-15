Now that Athersys Inc.’s volume has hit 7.08 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Search
On August 12, 2022, Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) opened at $0.26, lower -9.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.27 and dropped to $0.2411 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Price fluctuations for ATHX have ranged from $0.17 to $1.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -20.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.70% at the time writing. With a float of $244.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $259.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 104 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.93, operating margin of -1569.79, and the pretax margin is -1576.99.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Athersys Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 21.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 102,256. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 132,800 shares at a rate of $0.77, taking the stock ownership to the 132,800 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19, when Company’s Director bought 85,000 for $0.96, making the entire transaction worth $81,702. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1576.99 while generating a return on equity of -364.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Athersys Inc. (ATHX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Athersys Inc. (ATHX)

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) saw its 5-day average volume 7.78 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Athersys Inc.’s (ATHX) raw stochastic average was set at 7.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 270.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 256.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2644, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6833. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2699 in the near term. At $0.2844, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2988. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2410, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2266. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2121.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) Key Stats

There are currently 263,934K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 74.42 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,510 K according to its annual income of -86,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,910 K and its income totaled -22,220 K.

134699

