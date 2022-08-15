Search
Now that REE Automotive Ltd.’s volume has hit 1.45 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) kicked off on August 12, 2022, at the price of $1.37, up 12.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.52 and dropped to $1.30 before settling in for the closing price of $1.32. Over the past 52 weeks, REE has traded in a range of $1.05-$10.92.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -636.10%. With a float of $177.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $238.44 million.

In an organization with 270 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -16483.33, operating margin of -8591600.00, and the pretax margin is -8400816.67.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. The insider ownership of REE Automotive Ltd. is 20.82%, while institutional ownership is 20.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 345,051. In this transaction Director of this company bought 60,963 shares at a rate of $5.66, taking the stock ownership to the 6,653,250 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Member of Sponsor bought 123,908 for $5.97, making the entire transaction worth $739,731. This insider now owns 123,908 shares in total.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8422166.67 while generating a return on equity of -226.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -636.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.53 million. That was better than the volume of 1.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, REE Automotive Ltd.’s (REE) raw stochastic average was set at 28.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2996, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7279. However, in the short run, REE Automotive Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5733. Second resistance stands at $1.6567. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2167. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1333.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 424.90 million has total of 320,053K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10 K in contrast with the sum of -505,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -23,015 K.

