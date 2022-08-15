Now that Robinhood Markets Inc.’s volume has hit 7.24 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) stock priced at $10.65, up 4.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.93 and dropped to $10.43 before settling in for the closing price of $10.51. HOOD’s price has ranged from $6.81 to $53.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 80.10%. With a float of $563.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $874.87 million.

In an organization with 3800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.31, operating margin of -199.77, and the pretax margin is -200.75.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 213,414. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $10.67, taking the stock ownership to the 415,084 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 110,000 for $10.73, making the entire transaction worth $1,180,069. This insider now owns 228,748 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.45 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -200.86 while generating a return on equity of -78.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Robinhood Markets Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.81 million. That was inferior than the volume of 20.54 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 42.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.70. However, in the short run, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.10. Second resistance stands at $11.26. The third major resistance level sits at $11.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.10.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.25 billion, the company has a total of 880,334K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,815 M while annual income is -3,686 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 318,000 K while its latest quarter income was -295,000 K.