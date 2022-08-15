Now that Taseko Mines Limited’s volume has hit 2.02 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

August 12, 2022, Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) trading session started at the price of $1.14, that was -5.22% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.18 and dropped to $1.09 before settling in for the closing price of $1.15. A 52-week range for TGB has been $0.89 – $2.41.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 10.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 235.10%. With a float of $276.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $286.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 207 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.09, operating margin of +31.85, and the pretax margin is +16.53.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Taseko Mines Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Taseko Mines Limited is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 22.50%.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +8.52 while generating a return on equity of 10.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 235.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) saw its 5-day average volume 1.99 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Taseko Mines Limited’s (TGB) raw stochastic average was set at 13.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1630, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7889. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1497 in the near term. At $1.2093, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2392. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0602, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0303. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9707.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Key Stats

There are 286,377K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 327.31 million. As of now, sales total 345,710 K while income totals 29,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 93,440 K while its last quarter net income were 4,020 K.