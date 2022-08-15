Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) 20 Days SMA touches 7.70%: The odds favor the bear

Company News

August 12, 2022, Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) trading session started at the price of $2.75, that was 5.97% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.875 and dropped to $2.697 before settling in for the closing price of $2.68. A 52-week range for OCGN has been $1.67 – $17.65.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.30%. With a float of $213.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 56 employees.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ocugen Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ocugen Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 39.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 122,220. In this transaction Director of this company sold 42,000 shares at a rate of $2.91, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18, when Company’s Director sold 7,500 for $2.57, making the entire transaction worth $19,275. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ocugen Inc. (OCGN)

Looking closely at Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), its last 5-days average volume was 5.77 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 9.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Ocugen Inc.’s (OCGN) raw stochastic average was set at 50.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.91. However, in the short run, Ocugen Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.91. Second resistance stands at $2.98. The third major resistance level sits at $3.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.56.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) Key Stats

There are 216,566K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 580.41 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -58,370 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -19,470 K.

Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

