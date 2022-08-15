Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is expecting 2.61% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Company News

A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) stock priced at $1.13, up 6.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.18 and dropped to $1.1173 before settling in for the closing price of $1.11. OGI’s price has ranged from $0.90 to $2.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 66.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 35.30%. With a float of $255.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $311.06 million.

The firm has a total of 865 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -79.25, operating margin of -142.38, and the pretax margin is -163.70.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is 18.66%, while institutional ownership is 15.63%.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 5/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -165.11 while generating a return on equity of -33.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [OrganiGram Holdings Inc., OGI], we can find that recorded value of 1.89 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s (OGI) raw stochastic average was set at 28.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0496, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5074. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2009. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2218. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2636. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1382, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0964. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0755.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 445.50 million, the company has a total of 313,708K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 62,440 K while annual income is -103,090 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 30,000 K while its latest quarter income was -2,190 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

APA Corporation (APA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 9.88% last month.

Sana Meer -
APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $34.50, plunging -0.40% from the previous trading day....
Read more

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) last year’s performance of -32.19% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Shaun Noe -
August 12, 2022, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) trading session started at the price of $119.00, that was 3.30% jump from the session...
Read more

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 9,570 M

Steve Mayer -
On August 12, 2022, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) opened at $49.93, higher 4.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW