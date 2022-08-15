Search
Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) is -76.51% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

On August 12, 2022, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) opened at $0.3718, higher 7.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.41 and dropped to $0.3552 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Price fluctuations for OTIC have ranged from $0.24 to $2.59 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -28.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 26.30% at the time writing. With a float of $55.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.05 million.

In an organization with 51 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -880.80, operating margin of -55620.00, and the pretax margin is -56864.80.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Otonomy Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 65.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 13,571. In this transaction Ch. Financial & Business Offcr of this company sold 5,624 shares at a rate of $2.41, taking the stock ownership to the 223,787 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 2,559 for $2.41, making the entire transaction worth $6,175. This insider now owns 177,017 shares in total.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -40944.80 while generating a return on equity of -84.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.40% during the next five years compared to 26.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.15 million. That was better than the volume of 0.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Otonomy Inc.’s (OTIC) raw stochastic average was set at 6.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 677.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 285.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6724, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0169. However, in the short run, Otonomy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4216. Second resistance stands at $0.4432. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4764. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3668, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3336. The third support level lies at $0.3120 if the price breaches the second support level.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) Key Stats

There are currently 56,990K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 130 K according to its annual income of -51,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -13,080 K.

