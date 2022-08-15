PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 51.86% last month.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) kicked off on August 12, 2022, at the price of $10.00, up 12.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.72 and dropped to $9.30 before settling in for the closing price of $9.45. Over the past 52 weeks, PCT has traded in a range of $4.94-$17.13.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -570.40%. With a float of $108.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 119 employees.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of PureCycle Technologies Inc. is 5.80%, while institutional ownership is 54.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 20, was worth 539,211. In this transaction Director of this company sold 72,716 shares at a rate of $7.42, taking the stock ownership to the 1,159,709 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 19, when Company’s Director sold 73,546 for $7.17, making the entire transaction worth $527,215. This insider now owns 1,232,425 shares in total.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -570.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (PCT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.7 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (PCT) raw stochastic average was set at 98.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.13 in the near term. At $11.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.80. The third support level lies at $8.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.54 billion has total of 163,232K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -77,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -25,432 K.