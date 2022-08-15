Recent developments with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.34 cents.

On August 12, 2022, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) opened at $12.29, lower -13.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.4837 and dropped to $11.25 before settling in for the closing price of $14.18. Price fluctuations for CSSE have ranged from $4.35 to $25.97 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 68.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -9.20% at the time writing. With a float of $6.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.33 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 151 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.12, operating margin of -30.91, and the pretax margin is -45.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 66.00%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.71) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -45.66 while generating a return on equity of -64.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE)

The latest stats from [Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc., CSSE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.18 million was superior to 0.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s (CSSE) raw stochastic average was set at 68.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 138.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 126.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.55. The third major resistance level sits at $15.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.08. The third support level lies at $8.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) Key Stats

There are currently 15,368K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 211.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 110,400 K according to its annual income of -50,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 29,210 K and its income totaled -11,840 K.