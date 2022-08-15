Recent developments with Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.51 cents.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) kicked off on August 12, 2022, at the price of $2.90, up 14.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.27 and dropped to $2.785 before settling in for the closing price of $2.76. Over the past 52 weeks, LXRX has traded in a range of $1.31-$6.33.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -67.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -14.00%. With a float of $70.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 87 employees.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 66.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 40,434,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 16,173,800 shares at a rate of $2.50, taking the stock ownership to the 48,433,261 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Director bought 982,600 for $2.50, making the entire transaction worth $2,456,500. This insider now owns 5,303,814 shares in total.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -29448.99 while generating a return on equity of -65.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (LXRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5067.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.97 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (LXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 93.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 161.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 117.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.37 in the near term. At $3.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.59. The third support level lies at $2.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 506.79 million has total of 183,626K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 300 K in contrast with the sum of -87,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 40 K and last quarter income was -24,590 K.