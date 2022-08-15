Recent developments with Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.78 cents.

A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock priced at $28.22, up 6.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.965 and dropped to $27.57 before settling in for the closing price of $27.74. PLUG’s price has ranged from $12.70 to $46.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 42.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 51.00%. With a float of $518.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $578.04 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2449 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -30.72, operating margin of -79.41, and the pretax margin is -94.79.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Plug Power Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 55.90%.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.27 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -91.56 while generating a return on equity of -15.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Plug Power Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) saw its 5-day average volume 32.09 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 22.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.86.

During the past 100 days, Plug Power Inc.’s (PLUG) raw stochastic average was set at 87.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.48 in the near term. At $31.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.63. The third support level lies at $25.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.05 billion, the company has a total of 578,696K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 502,340 K while annual income is -459,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 140,800 K while its latest quarter income was -156,490 K.