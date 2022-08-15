RIO (Rio Tinto Group) climbed 0.37 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $59.33, soaring 0.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.305 and dropped to $59.18 before settling in for the closing price of $59.98. Within the past 52 weeks, RIO’s price has moved between $53.83 and $84.01.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 13.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 115.90%. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 49000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.84, operating margin of +44.89, and the pretax margin is +46.92.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 10.50%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +33.22 while generating a return on equity of 42.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 38.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.86

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Looking closely at Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO), its last 5-days average volume was 4.2 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 21.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.15. However, in the short run, Rio Tinto Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $60.61. Second resistance stands at $61.02. The third major resistance level sits at $61.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $58.36.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 98.59 billion based on 1,255,795K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 63,495 M and income totals 21,094 M.