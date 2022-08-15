Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) average volume reaches $2.15M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) kicked off on August 12, 2022, at the price of $2.17, up 11.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.445 and dropped to $2.16 before settling in for the closing price of $2.17. Over the past 52 weeks, SMFR has traded in a range of $1.11-$12.21.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.90%. With a float of $178.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.37 million.

The firm has a total of 1200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.46, operating margin of -207.66, and the pretax margin is -115.64.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Sema4 Holdings Corp. is 46.60%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 09, was worth 40,217. In this transaction Former CFO of this company sold 20,245 shares at a rate of $1.99, taking the stock ownership to the 244,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 26, when Company’s Chief People Officer sold 2,069 for $1.47, making the entire transaction worth $3,041. This insider now owns 11,940 shares in total.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -115.64 while generating a return on equity of -60.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s (SMFR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sema4 Holdings Corp., SMFR], we can find that recorded value of 2.37 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s (SMFR) raw stochastic average was set at 60.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.63. The third major resistance level sits at $2.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.96.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 818.59 million has total of 377,249K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 212,200 K in contrast with the sum of -245,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 53,940 K and last quarter income was -76,900 K.