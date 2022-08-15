Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) 20 Days SMA touches 88.02%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) stock priced at $3.60, up 16.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.22 and dropped to $3.29 before settling in for the closing price of $3.60. SUNW’s price has ranged from $1.23 to $8.51 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 3.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.70%. With a float of $32.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 495 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.33, operating margin of -22.72, and the pretax margin is -26.32.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Sunworks Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 16.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 1,810. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $1.81, taking the stock ownership to the 141,358 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,000 for $1.90, making the entire transaction worth $19,000. This insider now owns 230,000 shares in total.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.28 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -26.32 while generating a return on equity of -49.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 21.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sunworks Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunworks Inc. (SUNW)

Looking closely at Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW), its last 5-days average volume was 5.17 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Sunworks Inc.’s (SUNW) raw stochastic average was set at 99.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 151.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.77. However, in the short run, Sunworks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.51. Second resistance stands at $4.83. The third major resistance level sits at $5.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.65.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 118.62 million, the company has a total of 32,929K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 101,150 K while annual income is -26,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 31,200 K while its latest quarter income was -8,210 K.