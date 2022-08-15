Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Teekay Corporation (TK) with a beta value of 0.90 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

On August 12, 2022, Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) opened at $3.46, higher 7.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.70 and dropped to $3.45 before settling in for the closing price of $3.37. Price fluctuations for TK have ranged from $2.54 to $4.01 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -21.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -32.90% at the time writing. With a float of $69.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4150 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -7.29, operating margin of -18.19, and the pretax margin is -41.38.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Teekay Corporation is 41.70%, while institutional ownership is 29.10%.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -15.04 while generating a return on equity of -20.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -10.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Teekay Corporation (TK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.92

Technical Analysis of Teekay Corporation (TK)

Looking closely at Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.66 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Teekay Corporation’s (TK) raw stochastic average was set at 93.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.24. However, in the short run, Teekay Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.74. Second resistance stands at $3.84. The third major resistance level sits at $3.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.24.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Key Stats

There are currently 101,693K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 343.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 682,510 K according to its annual income of 7,810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 280,790 K and its income totaled 30,870 K.

