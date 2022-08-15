Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) with a beta value of 1.74 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) stock priced at $0.242, up 5.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.258 and dropped to $0.2376 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. TRVN’s price has ranged from $0.18 to $1.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -31.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -37.30%. With a float of $163.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 43 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -216.58, operating margin of -9157.85, and the pretax margin is -9098.41.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Trevena Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 19.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 28, was worth 13,032. In this transaction SVP, CFO of this company sold 31,785 shares at a rate of $0.41, taking the stock ownership to the 873,056 shares.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -9098.41 while generating a return on equity of -61.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Trevena Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 99.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trevena Inc. (TRVN)

Looking closely at Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.74 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Trevena Inc.’s (TRVN) raw stochastic average was set at 17.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3426, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4892. However, in the short run, Trevena Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2625. Second resistance stands at $0.2705. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2829. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2421, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2297. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2217.

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 39.94 million, the company has a total of 165,681K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 570 K while annual income is -51,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20 K while its latest quarter income was -16,390 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

10.58% volatility in Altimmune Inc. (ALT) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.80, soaring 26.07% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) average volume reaches $11.06M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
August 12, 2022, Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) trading session started at the price of $88.99, that was 2.35% jump from the session...
Read more

Investors must take note of Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s (AGRX) performance last week, which was -5.19%.

Shaun Noe -
On August 12, 2022, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) opened at $0.61, lower -11.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW