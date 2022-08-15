Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) is expecting 76.60% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) kicked off on August 12, 2022, at the price of $1.83, up 54.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.85 and dropped to $1.26 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. Over the past 52 weeks, UBX has traded in a range of $0.55-$3.68.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 41.00%. With a float of $67.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.25 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 65 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.80, operating margin of -1184.47, and the pretax margin is -1269.34.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 39.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 6,999. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 10,446 shares at a rate of $0.67, taking the stock ownership to the 996,916 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 4,398 for $0.59, making the entire transaction worth $2,595. This insider now owns 672,136 shares in total.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.26) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1269.34 while generating a return on equity of -85.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s (UBX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.24 million, its volume of 19.55 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s (UBX) raw stochastic average was set at 58.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 224.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 116.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6910, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1959. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6867 in the near term. At $2.0633, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8833. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5067.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 58.81 million has total of 69,169K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,784 K in contrast with the sum of -60,725 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -18,915 K.