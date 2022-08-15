Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) average volume reaches $22.84K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) stock priced at $6.51, up 9.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.79 and dropped to $6.51 before settling in for the closing price of $6.39. VMAR’s price has ranged from $3.35 to $7.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -620.40%. With a float of $3.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 21 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.39, operating margin of -365.24, and the pretax margin is -427.13.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. The insider ownership of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. is 57.49%, while institutional ownership is 2.10%.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -430.13 while generating a return on equity of -87.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -620.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vision Marine Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.60

Technical Analysis of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR)

Looking closely at Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.25 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 46507.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Vision Marine Technologies Inc.’s (VMAR) raw stochastic average was set at 67.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.38. However, in the short run, Vision Marine Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.38. Second resistance stands at $9.72. The third major resistance level sits at $10.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.82.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 53.78 million, the company has a total of 8,325K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,770 K while annual income is -11,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,590 K while its latest quarter income was -1,530 K.