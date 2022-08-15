Search
admin
admin

Volta Inc. (VLTA) kicked off at the price of $2.91: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Top Picks

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.61, soaring 11.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.02 and dropped to $2.61 before settling in for the closing price of $2.62. Within the past 52 weeks, VLTA’s price has moved between $1.22 and $14.34.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -315.90%. With a float of $111.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.25 million.

The firm has a total of 353 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -10.98, operating margin of -824.20, and the pretax margin is -855.92.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Volta Inc. is 18.90%, while institutional ownership is 22.80%.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.29) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -856.04 while generating a return on equity of -96.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -315.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Volta Inc. (VLTA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Volta Inc. (VLTA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Volta Inc., VLTA], we can find that recorded value of 6.12 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Volta Inc.’s (VLTA) raw stochastic average was set at 51.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.26. The third major resistance level sits at $3.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.26.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 439.29 million based on 167,660K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 32,310 K and income totals -276,600 K. The company made 8,390 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -48,150 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) soared 2.95 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Steve Mayer -
August 12, 2022, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) trading session started at the price of $8.23, that was 2.95% jump from the session...
Read more

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 21.08 million

Shaun Noe -
On August 12, 2022, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) opened at $15.16, higher 1.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Last month’s performance of 80.76% for The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) is certainly impressive

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) stock priced at $73.00, up 4.05% from the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW