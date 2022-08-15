Volta Inc. (VLTA) kicked off at the price of $2.91: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.61, soaring 11.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.02 and dropped to $2.61 before settling in for the closing price of $2.62. Within the past 52 weeks, VLTA’s price has moved between $1.22 and $14.34.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -315.90%. With a float of $111.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.25 million.

The firm has a total of 353 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -10.98, operating margin of -824.20, and the pretax margin is -855.92.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Volta Inc. is 18.90%, while institutional ownership is 22.80%.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.29) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -856.04 while generating a return on equity of -96.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -315.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Volta Inc. (VLTA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Volta Inc. (VLTA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Volta Inc., VLTA], we can find that recorded value of 6.12 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Volta Inc.’s (VLTA) raw stochastic average was set at 51.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.26. The third major resistance level sits at $3.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.26.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 439.29 million based on 167,660K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 32,310 K and income totals -276,600 K. The company made 8,390 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -48,150 K in sales during its previous quarter.