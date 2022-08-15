Search
Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) is expecting 17.08% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) kicked off on August 12, 2022, at the price of $2.605, up 10.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.88 and dropped to $2.52 before settling in for the closing price of $2.55. Over the past 52 weeks, UP has traded in a range of $1.81-$8.99.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -66.70%. With a float of $221.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2130 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.96, operating margin of -16.40, and the pretax margin is -16.51.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airports & Air Services Industry. The insider ownership of Wheels Up Experience Inc. is 9.00%, while institutional ownership is 64.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 648,825. In this transaction Director of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $2.60, taking the stock ownership to the 850,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director bought 200,000 for $3.10, making the entire transaction worth $619,800. This insider now owns 600,000 shares in total.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -15.91 while generating a return on equity of -40.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -66.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s (UP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP)

Looking closely at Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.81 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s (UP) raw stochastic average was set at 59.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.50. However, in the short run, Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.95. Second resistance stands at $3.10. The third major resistance level sits at $3.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.23.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 627.11 million has total of 244,152K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,194 M in contrast with the sum of -190,020 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 325,640 K and last quarter income was -88,650 K.

