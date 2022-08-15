YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) posted a 17.60% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On August 12, 2022, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) opened at $4.12, higher 7.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.43 and dropped to $4.11 before settling in for the closing price of $4.09. Price fluctuations for YPF have ranged from $2.82 to $5.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 43.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 100.40% at the time writing. With a float of $193.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.01 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 22032 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.94, operating margin of +7.19, and the pretax margin is +2.95.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of YPF Sociedad Anonima is 99.50%, while institutional ownership is 50.10%.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.39) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +0.02 while generating a return on equity of 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.39% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.08 million, its volume of 2.11 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s (YPF) raw stochastic average was set at 57.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.52 in the near term. At $4.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.88.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Key Stats

There are currently 393,313K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,349 M according to its annual income of 2,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,635 M and its income totaled 250,000 K.