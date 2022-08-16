-0.90% percent quarterly performance for NewAge Inc. (NBEV) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on August 15, 2022, with NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) stock priced at $0.27, down -4.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2713 and dropped to $0.252 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. NBEV’s price has ranged from $0.21 to $2.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 158.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 64.90%. With a float of $143.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.41 million.

The firm has a total of 1127 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.46, operating margin of -9.86, and the pretax margin is -13.40.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of NewAge Inc. is 2.45%, while institutional ownership is 24.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 607,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $1.22, taking the stock ownership to the 500,000 shares.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -14.08 while generating a return on equity of -33.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NewAge Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NewAge Inc. (NBEV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NewAge Inc., NBEV], we can find that recorded value of 3.14 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, NewAge Inc.’s (NBEV) raw stochastic average was set at 9.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2937, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6669. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2660. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2783. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2853. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2397. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2274.

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 37.91 million, the company has a total of 136,788K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 279,470 K while annual income is -39,340 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 99,553 K while its latest quarter income was -2,700 K.