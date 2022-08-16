$1.74M in average volume shows that Ouster Inc. (OUST) is heading in the right direction

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) kicked off on August 15, 2022, at the price of $1.85, up 3.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.9788 and dropped to $1.80 before settling in for the closing price of $1.88. Over the past 52 weeks, OUST has traded in a range of $1.52-$10.35.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -6.00%. With a float of $120.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.06 million.

The firm has a total of 278 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.06, operating margin of -296.95, and the pretax margin is -288.21.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Ouster Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 30.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 5,292. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,113 shares at a rate of $1.70, taking the stock ownership to the 1,494,522 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s EVP of Global Operations sold 2,503 for $1.70, making the entire transaction worth $4,255. This insider now owns 1,467,072 shares in total.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -279.89 while generating a return on equity of -47.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ouster Inc.’s (OUST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ouster Inc., OUST], we can find that recorded value of 2.07 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Ouster Inc.’s (OUST) raw stochastic average was set at 12.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8026, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.7088. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0192. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0884. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1980. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8404, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7308. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6616.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 352.44 million has total of 173,664K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 33,580 K in contrast with the sum of -93,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,330 K and last quarter income was -28,000 K.