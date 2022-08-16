3.35% volatility in Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) last month: This is a red flag warning

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.75, plunging -3.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.75 and dropped to $3.60 before settling in for the closing price of $3.81. Within the past 52 weeks, SB’s price has moved between $3.02 and $5.44.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 24.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 683.10%. With a float of $74.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 790 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.22, operating margin of +52.39, and the pretax margin is +52.99.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Safe Bulkers Inc. is 67.90%, while institutional ownership is 27.70%.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.31) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +52.99 while generating a return on equity of 30.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 683.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.00% during the next five years compared to 30.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Trading Performance Indicators

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) saw its 5-day average volume 0.82 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Safe Bulkers Inc.’s (SB) raw stochastic average was set at 28.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.75 in the near term. At $3.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.45.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 451.24 million based on 121,641K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 329,030 K and income totals 174,350 K. The company made 91,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 50,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.