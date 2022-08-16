Search
Steve Mayer
-34.84% percent quarterly performance for Traeger Inc. (COOK) is not indicative of the underlying story

Markets

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) kicked off on August 15, 2022, at the price of $3.58, up 3.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.8016 and dropped to $3.53 before settling in for the closing price of $3.63. Over the past 52 weeks, COOK has traded in a range of $2.88-$28.45.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -394.00%. With a float of $107.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 850 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.29, operating margin of -6.70, and the pretax margin is -11.12.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The insider ownership of Traeger Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 91.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26, was worth 50,093. In this transaction Chief Supply Chain Officer of this company bought 3,600 shares at a rate of $13.91, taking the stock ownership to the 225,591 shares.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -11.31 while generating a return on equity of -16.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -394.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Traeger Inc.’s (COOK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Traeger Inc. (COOK)

Looking closely at Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.89 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Traeger Inc.’s (COOK) raw stochastic average was set at 13.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.71. However, in the short run, Traeger Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.85. Second resistance stands at $3.96. The third major resistance level sits at $4.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.31.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 481.04 million has total of 118,212K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 785,550 K in contrast with the sum of -88,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 223,710 K and last quarter income was -8,430 K.

