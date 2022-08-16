Search
Steve Mayer
-45.15% percent quarterly performance for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) is not indicative of the underlying story

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.71, soaring 15.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.84 and dropped to $0.69 before settling in for the closing price of $0.71. Within the past 52 weeks, RVPH’s price has moved between $0.53 and $4.66.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 53.40%. With a float of $9.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5 employees.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 12.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30, was worth 60,670. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.21, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.28) by -$0.12. This company achieved a return on equity of -47.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.00 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH)

Looking closely at Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.42 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s (RVPH) raw stochastic average was set at 13.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 171.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0593, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0818. However, in the short run, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8767. Second resistance stands at $0.9333. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6333. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5767.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.09 million based on 15,133K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -8,520 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,365 K in sales during its previous quarter.

