$5.25M in average volume shows that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is heading in the right direction

August 15, 2022, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) trading session started at the price of $2.62, that was -0.74% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.685 and dropped to $2.56 before settling in for the closing price of $2.70. A 52-week range for FSM has been $2.41 – $5.52.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -12.50%. With a float of $288.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $291.64 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.56, operating margin of +26.13, and the pretax margin is +17.78.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 36.49%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.60 while generating a return on equity of 5.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Looking closely at Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM), its last 5-days average volume was 4.94 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s (FSM) raw stochastic average was set at 12.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.56. However, in the short run, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.72. Second resistance stands at $2.77. The third major resistance level sits at $2.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.47.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Key Stats

There are 291,978K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 781.59 million. As of now, sales total 599,850 K while income totals 59,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 182,330 K while its last quarter net income were 26,980 K.