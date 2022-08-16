$6.33M in average volume shows that Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on August 15, 2022, with Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) stock priced at $9.54, up 5.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.115 and dropped to $9.47 before settling in for the closing price of $9.60. VIPS’s price has ranged from $5.75 to $16.70 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 15.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -21.20%. With a float of $435.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $676.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8013 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.74, operating margin of +4.03, and the pretax margin is +5.02.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Vipshop Holdings Limited is 1.46%, while institutional ownership is 64.70%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.00 while generating a return on equity of 15.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.42% during the next five years compared to 15.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vipshop Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

Looking closely at Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), its last 5-days average volume was 4.55 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Vipshop Holdings Limited’s (VIPS) raw stochastic average was set at 70.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.23. However, in the short run, Vipshop Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.33. Second resistance stands at $10.54. The third major resistance level sits at $10.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.04.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.08 billion, the company has a total of 678,966K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,369 M while annual income is 734,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,982 M while its latest quarter income was 172,840 K.