Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A look at Regions Financial Corporation’s (RF) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Markets

On August 15, 2022, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) opened at $22.70, lower -0.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.015 and dropped to $22.65 before settling in for the closing price of $22.96. Price fluctuations for RF have ranged from $18.01 to $25.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 1.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 141.90% at the time writing. With a float of $929.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $934.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19673 employees.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Regions Financial Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 78.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 612,505. In this transaction SEVP of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $24.50, taking the stock ownership to the 33,327 shares.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.53) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.64% during the next five years compared to 23.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Regions Financial Corporation (RF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

Looking closely at Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF), its last 5-days average volume was 5.62 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 9.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Regions Financial Corporation’s (RF) raw stochastic average was set at 87.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.03. However, in the short run, Regions Financial Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.07. Second resistance stands at $23.22. The third major resistance level sits at $23.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.34.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Key Stats

There are currently 934,396K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,605 M according to its annual income of 2,521 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,795 M and its income totaled 583,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) with a beta value of 3.84 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.61, plunging -23.78% from the previous trading...
Read more

Now that Vacasa Inc.’s volume has hit 8.09 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
August 15, 2022, Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) trading session started at the price of $4.76, that was 9.15% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) volume hitting the figure of 7.81 million.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on August 15, 2022, with Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) stock priced at $26.64, down -0.07% from the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW